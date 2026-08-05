/CJP's Saurav Das alleges YouTubers broke into his house, seeks Delhi Police action

CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das on Wednesday claimed in a social media post that certain “anti-social elements” have broken into his house. These YouTubers and media persons have broken into his residence and broadcast visuals from inside. He called it not only a breach of privacy but also a threat to the security of him and his family.

“#SOS: Certain YouTubers and media channels have broken into my house and are showing the visuals from inside. It’s not just an invasion of my privacy but also a grave security threat for me and my family,” read the post on the social media platform X. "If anti-social elements attack me at my residence as a result of this, these YouTubers and their troll handlers who are coordinating this will be directly responsible! @DelhiPolice”.

Among those who were seen recording videos was YouTuber Deepak Sharma, who was in the location and recording visuals. YouTuber Deepak Sharma positions himself as a pro-establishment self-styled influencer and journalist. He was also seen at the Janatar Mantar protest before being escorted out by police.

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Saurav Das claimed that roughly 15-20 people have intruded in his house, while some were camping outside his house since morning. “These videos have now activated goons, a grave security threat for everyone living in the house. I am currently in Maharashtra for CJP’s two-day meeting,” read the post from Saurav Das.

TMC MP Derek O Brien commented on the CJP spokesperson's post, saying they will be raising it in the Rajya Sabha as soon as possible. Meanwhile, the CJP leadership had initiated a two-day meeting, with chief spokesperson Saurav Das, spokesperson Vaishnavi Gaur and other senior members of the organisation in Maharashtra. They will inspect the organisation at the grassroots level, reflect on the protest and discuss the future roadmap.