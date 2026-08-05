/American blogger Perez Hilton, covered in blood, cuts himself during livestream, hospitalized after distressing incident

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton was allegedly harming himself during a livestream on TikTok, which led many of his followers to call the police. Hilton, whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr, has been quite unwell this year; he was at his Miami home when he had this disturbing incident in front of his online audience. In graphic clips shared on social media, Hilton, who appeared distressed, could be seen covered in blood and using an object to cut himself repeatedly.

American Blogger Perez Hilton cuts himself during Livestream, hospitalised

The shocking incident unfolded when a famous American blogger appeared during a livestream on TikTok. All covered in blood, the blogger, who appeared distressed, was seen using an object as he cut himself in the stomach and other areas of his body.

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Looking at his actions, his fans and followers were quick to call Miami police, who soon went to his house to check on him. He was later hospitalised.

During the disturbing sequence, he was alone at his home. The Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office received multiple calls about an individual livestreaming acts of self-harm, as reported by Newsweek.

The police officers quickly reached Hilton's house and spoke with family members who were on scene. Deputies have shared that the blogger was alone inside and decided to "tactically disengage" as they monitored the situation. According to several reports, he was safely taken to the hospital. As per TMZ, the sheriff's officer has shared that “the individual has been safely recovered and transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a local hospital, where he is receiving medical attention.” No additional information about his hospitalisation and recovery has been shared yet.

The person may have reportedly ingested multiple prescription medications and was self-harming. No statement from Hilton's team has been shared.

However, TikTok has taken action against his actions by suspending his account and taking down his video.