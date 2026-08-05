/‘India’s FCRA bill an attack on Christians, could hit bilateral ties,’ says US lawmaker

US Congressman Riley Moore has criticised the proposed amendment to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) by calling it “a clear attack against Christians”. Moore also warned that the legislation could become a bilateral issue between India and the United States.

Moore described the proposed amendments to the FCRA as “a clear attack against Christians”, and alleged that the legislation could allow the government to take control of churches and religious charities.

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, continues to trigger sharp debate during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

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The US Congressman said in a post on X that Christianity has a long history in India.

“Christians have been in India since St. Thomas the Apostle travelled to the Malabar Coast just decades after the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ,” he said.

The US Congressman then criticised the bill, saying, “But despite this long Christian history, India’s Parliament is considering amending Foreign Contribution Regulation Amendment (FCRA) rules to permit government takeovers of churches and religious charities.”

“This is a clear attack against Christians. If this bill proceeds in this way, it would be a point of major concern in our bilateral relationship with India,” he added.

The proposed legislation seeks to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, which governs how non-governmental organisations, charitable trusts, educational institutions, religious bodies, and associations receive and use foreign donations.

Under existing rules, organisations must obtain registration from the Ministry of Home Affairs before accepting foreign contributions. That registration has to be renewed every five years.

The background note accompanying the bill says there are 14,449 active FCRA registrations in India as of July 15, 2026. Another 22,498 registrations had been cancelled, while 15,212 had expired. Between 2019 and 2022, organisations registered under the Act received foreign contributions worth Rs 55,741 crore.

Among the most significant proposals is the creation of a Designated Authority, appointed by the Central Government, with powers to take over the management of foreign contributions and assets created using those funds if an organisation’s FCRA registration is cancelled, surrendered, or not renewed.

The bill also proposes a minimum utilisation threshold for renewal. Organisations that have received or used less than Rs 10 lakh in foreign contributions during the previous two financial years may no longer qualify for renewal.

Other provisions are tighter restrictions on transferring foreign contributions to other organisations, stricter timelines for receiving and using overseas funds, and expanded disclosure requirements relating to projects, activities, websites, and social media accounts.

The proposed powers of the Designated Authority have become the centre of the debate.

Opposition parties, NGOs, and several civil society groups say that the amendments give the Centre sweeping control over organisations dependent on foreign funding.

Churches and religious organisations have expressed particular concern that schools, hospitals, welfare institutions, and other assets built over decades with foreign donations could come under government control if their registrations lapse or are cancelled.

The concerns are especially prominent in Kerala, where many Christian organisations operate large educational and healthcare institutions that have historically relied on overseas contributions.

The government defends the amendments, saying they will bring transparency, strengthen oversight and ensure greater accountability in the use of foreign funds.