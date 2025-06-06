/UAE requests more documents in Indian murder suspect extradition case

New Delhi: India’s efforts to extradite a man accused of a 2006 murder have entered a new procedural stage after the United Arab Emirates asked for additional paperwork, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters that India’s formal extradition request for Hussain Shattaf had been submitted and was under review by UAE authorities.

“The specific extradition request was sent to the UAE side. They have asked for some additional documentation in this regard, and we are working on the matter,” he said.

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Shattaf is wanted in connection with the killing of retired Merchant Navy captain Manmohan Singh Virdi in Lonavala, Maharashtra.

The victim’s family says he also faces charges including forgery, criminal breach of trust and obtaining a passport through false details. They allege he fled India after the crime and used a forged marriage certificate to gain residency in the UAE.

Nearly 20 years after the murder, the case has drawn renewed attention as the Virdi family stepped up its appeals for government action.

Captain Manjit Singh Virdi, the victim’s brother and original complainant, expressed cautious optimism after the MEA statement.

“We have great faith in our government and our country. I am sure the government is doing its best to secure the extradition of my brother’s murderer from the UAE,” he said.

The family has also submitted a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging intervention by the PMO. For the Virdi family, the latest development has raised hopes that one of India’s longest-running extradition cases may finally move forward.