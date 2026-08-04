/Did Trump snub Pakistan? Ex-US General says Pak and Qatar ‘compromised’ mediators

US President Donald Trump seemed to have snubbed Pakistan, as he notably left it out while naming countries facilitating the US-Iran talks, unlike previously when he used to laud Pakistani leadership and its role in brokering ceasefire. Trump paused the plans for a major strike on Iran to pursue diplomacy.

“We’re talking at the request of Iran, backed by Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar,” Trump said without naming Pakistan.

Moreover, there was more embarrassment in store for Islamabad as retired US General Jack Keane accused Pakistan and Qatar of being “compromised” as mediators and favouring Iran “at the expense of the US.”

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Keane criticised Pakistan and Qatar and described them as “compromised” intermediaries that favour Iran over the United States.

Keane, who supports Trump and serves as chairman of the Institute for the Study of War, told Fox News that relying on the two countries for diplomacy has weakened Washington’s position in negotiations with Iran.

“It is well known in the Middle East region by our intelligence services, by all the players, that the Pakistanis and the Qataris are compromised because they favour Iran at the expense of the United States,” Keane said.

“This is historical; this is not new. And yet they’re the mediators.”

Keane’s comments come after US President Donald Trump decided to pursue diplomatic engagement with Iran instead of launching a planned “massive” military strike.

Keane questioned whether Pakistan and Qatar, involved in facilitating communication between Tehran and Washington in a bid to prevent a broader regional conflict, could act as impartial mediators since they have close ties with Iran.

He added that using such intermediaries risks giving Washington an inaccurate picture of Iran’s intentions and weakens US leverage during negotiations.

Ex-general also criticises Saudi Arabia

Keane also criticised Saudi Arabia, claiming the kingdom encouraged the US to continue negotiations with Iran instead of taking military action.

He claimed Saudi Arabia denied the US access to its airbases and airspace for potential US strikes during discussions over possible operations and instead encouraged diplomatic negotiations.

He said Riyadh chose to protect its own territory and energy infrastructure while depending on the US and Israel for regional security.

“The Saudis are not willing to sacrifice to rid the Middle East region of Iran’s aggression,” Keane said, calling the approach “shameful” given the longstanding security relationship between Washington and Riyadh.

“They’re willing for us to make that sacrifice, for sure. They’re willing for Israel to make that sacrifice, for sure,” he said.

The retired general’s comments assume significance as a debate is on within US policy and defence circles over the best approach to dealing with Iran, with some favouring diplomacy and others suggesting stronger military action.

Trump on Monday described his latest offer of talks as Iran’s “last chance” after shelving what he called a major attack on the country.

“I want to give them every last chance before decapitation,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.