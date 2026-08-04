/What is Bankipur bypoll winner and Jan Suraaj Party party chief Prashant Kishor's net worth?

Former poll strategist and Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) chief Prashant Kishor created history on Monday by winning the bypolls in Bankipur Assembly constituency in Bihar by defeating the saffron party's candidate Neeraj Kumar with over 19,000 votes. For 30 years a BJP candidate was winning from the consituency.

Prashant, who is commonly referred by his initials ‘PK’, garnered 64,151 votes and beat BJP's Neeraj Kumar who polled 44,827 votes, as per the final tally on the Election Commission’s website.

Referring to the BJP’s long hold over the seat, Kishor said, “The 30-year stronghold fell in 30 days,” and stressed that Bihar needs good leadership focused on education and employment.

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“The people have given this message,” Kishor said, while thanking those who voted for him and added that he would try to win over those who did not support him.

What is Prashant Kishor's net worth?

Kishor has been a poll strategist, who has helped Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Nitish Kumar win elections. Some wonder how much wealth has the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) chief created as he manages to fight elections?

According to his election affidavit filed for the Bankipur bypoll in Bihar, which he won, has assets worth Rs 96 crore.

In the affidavit filed before the Returning Officer, Kishor declared movable assets like fixed deposits, bank deposits, shares, mutual funds, bonds, insurance policies, worth Rs 22.19 crore and immovable assets to the tune of Rs 73.87 crore. The the bulk of the wealth is in the form of financial investments, high-value real estate and, a dismantled rice mill in Bihar.

His wife, Jahnavi Das, who hails from Assam is a medical practitioner and owns Rs 89.51 crore in movable assets and Rs 12.42 crore in immovable property.