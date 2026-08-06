/Netanyahu reignites tensions with Lebanon strikes, Iran threatens to hit Gulf states | Gravitas

While Iran and Oman are close to seal a deal on the Strait of Hormuz, peace in West Asia remains elusive. At a time when even US is hopeful of a deal with Iran, Israel triggered tensions yet again with strikes on Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Iran has warned of hitting Gulf nations hard if they don’t convince Trump to end US aggression.

Smoke was seen billowing in Southern Lebanon's Mansouri village, which is home to nearly fifteen hundred people. IDF attacked this area after issuing an evacuation order in response to Hezbollah's alleged violation of the ceasefire.

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This was the first such order issued by Israel since its ceasefire with Lebanon on June 19.

Eight people were wounded in another IDF attack on the village of Burj al-Shemali.

Visuals showed the extent of devastation.

A large crater was formed following the Israeli strikes, and debris was seen everywhere.

IDF also revealed that two of its soldiers were killed in southern Lebanon.

A few hours earlier, people held a funeral for one of these soldiers in Jerusalem.

Visuals also showed four Israelis being rushed to a hospital in Haifa for further treatment after being wounded in southern Lebanon.

Ironically, Israel’s aggression comes at a time when it is holding talks with Lebanon in Rome which are being facilitated by the US.

Iran is also upping the ante on the diplomatic front.

According to reports, Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi conveyed to Gulf nations that his country will hit their oil, power and water plants unless they convince Trump to end US strikes on Iran.

According to this warning, energy facilities, oil fields, refineries, electricity grids, water infrastructure, and transport networks would be on target.

Subsequently, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly spoke to Trump, urging him to delay military action on Iran and pursue a diplomatic settlement.

Now, US has also flagged divisions within Iran as a key reason for the deadlock in talks.

Meanwhile, Iran continues to deny holding any talks with US.

Instead, it is negotiating with Oman to finalise an agreement of safe passage of vessels through Hormuz.

While Iran and US agreed for reopening Hormuz to vessel traffic for 60 days, the two sides disagreed over which routes ships should take.

Iran attacked several ships that had reportedly taken an Oman-approved route backed by the US.

According to reports, the proposed deal may give Tehran control over ships entering Hormuz, as well as visibility over outbound traffic.

It also remains to be seen when America's naval blockade will be lifted.

Amid this, US has once again vented its frustration over the deadlock in talks with Iran.

Since the beginning of the war, one question has been repeatedly raised—Who is actually calling the shots in Iran?

Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian reignited this debate after admitting that it was very difficult to get in touch with the country's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.

Injured in the strikes that assassinated his father on February 28, Mojtaba Khamenei has not been seen in public since then.