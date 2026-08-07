/OpenAI reportedly building donut-shaped ChatGPT smart speaker for homes

OpenAI's long-rumoured AI hardware project is beginning to take shape. A new report suggests the company is developing a premium ChatGPT-powered smart speaker that could cost between $300 and $400, making it significantly more expensive than most smart speakers currently on the market. The device, reportedly being designed with Jony Ive's LoveFrom studio, is expected to launch in 2027. While OpenAI has not officially confirmed its design or pricing, the latest leak offers the clearest picture yet of the company's plans to take ChatGPT beyond smartphones and computers.
A premium AI device, not just another smart speaker
According to Bloomberg, the device will feature a donut-shaped design made from high-quality metal and is intended to be portable enough to move around the home. Unlike traditional smart speakers that mainly answer questions or play music, OpenAI reportedly wants this device to serve as the physical home for ChatGPT. Users could place it on a bedside table, kitchen counter or desk, allowing AI assistance to become part of everyday life. The report also claims the device will include "moving parts", although it remains unclear exactly what purpose they will serve.
Why it could cost much more
If the reported $300-$400 price proves accurate, OpenAI's device would sit well above most Amazon Echo speakers, which typically range from around $40 to $240. The higher price could reflect premium materials, more advanced AI capabilities and custom hardware built specifically for ChatGPT. OpenAI is betting that consumers will pay extra for a device designed around conversational AI rather than conventional voice commands.
OpenAI's biggest hardware gamble
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The project marks OpenAI's most ambitious push into consumer hardware. The company has increasingly spoken about making AI assistants available beyond laptops and phones, including wearables and dedicated AI devices. The hardware is being developed with LoveFrom, the design company founded by former Apple design chief Jony Ive, whose work helped shape products such as the iPhone and iMac. However, OpenAI's hardware ambitions have not been without controversy. The company is currently facing a lawsuit from Apple over allegations involving hardware-related trade secrets, claims that OpenAI has denied. With competition from Amazon, Google and Apple already well established in smart home devices, OpenAI's biggest challenge may be convincing users that a premium AI-first speaker is worth several times more than today's smart speakers.