/OpenAI reportedly building donut-shaped ChatGPT smart speaker for homes

OpenAI's long-rumoured AI hardware project is beginning to take shape. A new report suggests the company is developing a premium ChatGPT-powered smart speaker that could cost between $300 and $400, making it significantly more expensive than most smart speakers currently on the market. The device, reportedly being designed with Jony Ive's LoveFrom studio, is expected to launch in 2027. While OpenAI has not officially confirmed its design or pricing, the latest leak offers the clearest picture yet of the company's plans to take ChatGPT beyond smartphones and computers.

A premium AI device, not just another smart speaker

According to Bloomberg, the device will feature a donut-shaped design made from high-quality metal and is intended to be portable enough to move around the home. Unlike traditional smart speakers that mainly answer questions or play music, OpenAI reportedly wants this device to serve as the physical home for ChatGPT. Users could place it on a bedside table, kitchen counter or desk, allowing AI assistance to become part of everyday life. The report also claims the device will include "moving parts", although it remains unclear exactly what purpose they will serve.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Why it could cost much more

If the reported $300-$400 price proves accurate, OpenAI's device would sit well above most Amazon Echo speakers, which typically range from around $40 to $240. The higher price could reflect premium materials, more advanced AI capabilities and custom hardware built specifically for ChatGPT. OpenAI is betting that consumers will pay extra for a device designed around conversational AI rather than conventional voice commands.

OpenAI's biggest hardware gamble