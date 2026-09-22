/Who is Clavicular? The 20-year-old controversial 'Looksmaxxing' influencer charged with rape allegations

Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters, has been charged with rape and drugging in Massachusetts. The social media content creator, who has been known for promoting “looksmaxxing”, has three charges listed against him, including one count of rape, one count of drugging someone for sexual intercourse and a third for procuring liquor while under the age of 21, as per the court documents obtained by several American media publications.

Clavicular has been all over the headlines over his recent string of controversies, whether it was singing rapper Kanye West's " Heil Hitler, or livestreaming himself apparently running over a pedestrian with his car.

Controversial Clavicular charged with rape and 'drugging' woman for sex

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Clavicular has found himself in legal trouble after being accused of drugging a woman before engaging in physical intimacy with her. He has not been taken into custody, and the alleged offences are said to have occurred on May 23, 2025.

An arraignment is set for Oct. 14. More details about the allegations are not available as of now.

Reacting to these reports, a rep for Peters told PEOPLE that “Clavicular has not been physically served.”

The Bulwark was the first to report the news. Reacting to it, the rep said, ''As usual The Bulwark is exaggerating.”

However, a rep for The Bulwark told People that court documents are available, and anyone can look up to these documents.

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This legal case comes after Clavicular was accused by an 18-year-old influencer, Aleksandra Vasilevna Mendoza, of battery, fraud and sexual misconduct in a series of events that took place in 2025. He filed the complaint in Miami. She accused the influencer of injecting Aqualyx, a fat-dissolving substance, into her face, and that too, without her consent. She also alleged that she had nonconsensual sexual encounters with the influencer at his family home in Cape Cod.

In April, he was hospitalized reportedly hospitalised after he appeared to suffer an overdose while livestreaming.

Who is Clavicular and what is he famous for?

Known for his looks and extremely perfect physique, the online influencer, who is known for his controversies. Born in December 2005 and raised in Hoboken, N.J. With over millions of followers, his niche is looksmaxxing, an online term that means maximising physical attractiveness through dangerous methods. He gained massive followers for his content around looksmaxxing. He even had an online academy, Clavicular’s Clan, an online community that offers “detailed guides that will guaranteed ascend you.”