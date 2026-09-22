/President Murmu hails Kartik Aaryan at National Awards, actor says he is 'speechless'

The 72nd National Film Awards became a particularly special and memorable occasion for Kartik Aaryan. The actor was honoured with the prestigious Best Actor award for his performance in Chandu Champion, where he portrayed Paralympic champion Murlikant Petkar. Aaryan won his first National Award alongside veteran actor Mammootty.

During the ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu presented the award to Kartik and praised his portrayal of the legendary athlete.

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Highlighting the importance of bringing inspiring personalities to the screen, the President said, “I believe making biopics on such personalities is a highly commendable effort. A soldier, Shri Murlikant Petkar, who dreamt of becoming famous in the world of sports since childhood, was injured during the 1965 war. Despite this, with his courage and determination, he went on to become India’s first para-athlete to win a gold medal at the Paralympics in 1972. He was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2018, and I congratulate Kartik Aaryan for bringing his personality to life through his performance.”

The Luka Chuppi actor was seen getting emotional as President hailed his performance. After exiting the venue in Kevadia, Gujarat, Aryan said, "...She (President Droupadi Murmu) addressed so beautifully... I am speechless.'' The actor has also shared a sweet picture with his mom and dad.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan receives first National Award for Best Actor for Chandu Champion

In ‘Chandu Champion’, Kartik portrayed Murlikant Petkar’s journey, struggles and determination, putting in extensive physical and emotional preparation to bring the character to life. The film chronicles the inspiring journey of an athlete who overcame immense challenges and went on to achieve glory for the country.