/Meghan Markle spotted in the UK for the first time since moving back with Prince Harry, meets Ellen DeGeneres

Meghan Markle has stepped out for the first time in the UK almost a month after coming back to Britain with Prince Harry and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. On Monday, the Duchess of Sussex was spotted at The Three Horseshoes, an 18th-century pub near Burford in Oxfordshire.

Meghan Markle steps out

According to Page Six, she was joined by her longtime friends Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi. Markle's casual outing has grabbed attention, as this is the first time she has been photographed publicly in Britain since the family relocated from California in August.

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Also Read: Meghan Markle shares first glimpse of family life with Prince Harry and children in UK

Meanwhile, Harry has already attended several public engagements since the move.

Meghan Markle meets Ellen DeGeneres

She was reportedly seen chatting with DeGeneres and de Rossi during the low-key outing. An eyewitness told Page Six, the trio was “chatting and laughing” at the pub before Meghan left.

The Duchess of Sussex chose a relaxed look for the outing, and paired a light blue shirt with white trousers and white sneakers. She wore her hair loose and accessorised with sunglasses. Markle was accompanied by a member of her security team.

Markle has a longstanding friendship with DeGeneres and de Rossi as she previously lived near the couple in Montecito, California, before they relocated to the UK in 2024.

Markle and Harry were also among the guests at DeGeneres and de Rossi's vow renewal ceremony in 2023.

Prince Harry and Markle's return to Britain

Before returning to Britain, the couple lived in Montecito with their children since 2020, following their decision to step back from their roles as senior working members of the British royal family.

The couple's return has also brought changes for Archie and Lilibet.