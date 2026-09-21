/Iranian airlines to shut worldwide on Sept 23, Bessent warns of US banking ban

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday that all Iranian commercial airline operations across the globe will shut down on Wednesday. Bessent warned that any international hub servicing Iranian planes would face complete exclusion from the American banking system. Foreign operators can not refuel the aircraft, provide landing facilities, or sell passenger tickets without risking their access to dollar clearing.

"On September 23rd, all the Iranian airlines will be shut down around the world," Bessent told US television network CNBC, outlining broad secondary sanctions aimed at isolating Tehran's civil aviation network.

Bessent also added that they have sanctioned three banks: the Dubai branch of Banque Misr, Egypt’s second-largest bank, Golden Global Yatirim Bankasi, of Turkey and VTB Bank, Russia's second-largest bank. He emphasised that the Treasury is systematically moving to target foreign "enablers," warning international firms that continuing to deal with Iran poses an "extinction-level event" for their businesses.

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“We’ve seen enablers throughout the world. We know who they are. They know who they are, and we are putting a stop to it,” he said.

When asked whether they have done anything in China, Bessent said, "We did. And with many countries, having quiet behind-the-scenes discussions is better than having a public display. And the Chinese and the Chinese financial authorities, including Governor Pan at the PBOC, have been very engaged in the process. "

This broad aviation embargo is a massive escalation under the US Treasury's Operation Economic Fury. Iranian authorities have not responded to these claims made by the US Treasury Secretary.