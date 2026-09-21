/Class X girl groped, boy dragged from bike in Jamui; Rahul Gandhi seeks POCSO

A video of two Class X students being harassed in Jamui, Bihar, has gone viral on social media, triggering nationwide outrage. Social media users have since tagged Bihar police, urging action against those identified in the clip. Police have since apprehended three people; they are reported to be minors.

On September 19, 2026, Saturday, around 7:00 PM, a 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were returning from their classes on a two-wheeler. They were intercepted on an isolated and dimly lit road by a group of six to seven youths. They dragged the boy by grabbing his collar, groped the girl and subjected her to severe traumatic moral abuse. The boy tried to escape; the girl was pleading with the miscreants with folded hands, resisting as they physically assaulted her. The video ends as they continue to plead with the miscreants.

Bihar Minister and Jamui MLA Shreyasi Singh, on the incident involving a teenage couple being harassed by a group in Jamui, says, “The incident that took place in Jamui is certainly an incident that has brought shame to society. It happened on the evening of the 19th."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

She added, "Taking cognisance of the pictures and videos that surfaced on social media, the administration registered an FIR, and action is being taken promptly. Not just action, but three arrests have been made.”

What happened in the video outraged people. It has also drawn a reaction from the leader of the opposition, Rahul Gandhi, who is calling for POCSO charges against these individuals.

"Who gave these men the right to behave like this? This is not 'culture.' It is patriarchy: the belief that any man can police a girl's body, her movement, her choices. When control is mistaken for culture, and such attitudes are normalised by Andhbhakts, mobs start believing they are the law," said Gandhi in a statement on the Social media platform X.

“Every individual in that video must be identified and prosecuted under POCSO, and justice must be swift. And if the incident happened on September 19th, why are the culprits not behind bars yet?”

“And the Bihar government must answer why a girl is not safe on a public road at 7 pm?” said Gandhi.

According to details released by Jamui Superintendent of Police Vishwajeet Dayal, the teenagers were returning after attending their daily coaching classes. The ambush and subsequent moral policing took place along the road within the Sadar police station area of Jamui.