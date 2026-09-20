/Trump says he'll build an 'AI Force' and appoint a czar, for 'high IQ' people only

President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that he intends to create a new 'AI Force' to oversee artificial intelligence, and to appoint a czar to lead the government's work on it.

He said he was 'forming the AI Force, much like I did Space Force,' and that the czar role would be open only to 'high IQ' researchers and industry leaders.

What Was Actually Announced

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Very little, beyond the names.

Trump offered no detail on what the AI Force would do, what budget it would carry, or where it would sit within the federal government. There is no named czar. What exists so far is an intention, stated at an event, to create two things whose shape has not been defined.

That gap between announcement and substance is worth holding onto, because the announcement will travel far further than the details, of which there are none yet.

The Contradiction At The Centre

The framing sits awkwardly against the president's own past statements.

The move comes after AI researchers — including senior figures inside the major labs — have warned that the technology could slip beyond human control. Trump has previously characterised such fears as a 'hoax'. Standing up a dedicated oversight body is an odd response to a risk one has called imaginary, and the announcement did not resolve which view the administration actually holds.

One reading is that the concern is now taken seriously enough to warrant a structure. Another is that this is a claim of control over a strategically important industry, dressed in the language of oversight. The absence of detail lets it be read either way.

The 'High IQ' Framing

The stipulation that only 'high IQ' people need apply is the kind of line that generates coverage, and it is worth treating plainly rather than mocking.

Technical leadership of an AI oversight body would indeed require serious expertise. But 'high IQ' is not a qualification, a clearance level or a job description, and phrasing the requirement that way tells you the announcement is pitched at an audience rather than at the people who would have to build the thing. Real appointments of this kind turn on specific experience, statutory authority and budget — none of which was mentioned.

The Precedent

There is relevant history the announcement did not mention. The administration previously had an AI and cryptocurrency czar, David Sacks, who stepped down earlier this year because of limits on how long a special government employee may serve.

That matters because it points at the practical constraints these roles run into — legal limits on tenure, unclear authority, and the difficulty of governing a fast-moving industry from a position created by announcement. A new czar would inherit the same terrain.

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