/Operation Sindoor’s hidden naval dimension | MoD reveals Indian Navy Special Forces joined May 7 strikes

A single sentence in the Ministry of Defence’s latest Annual Report 2025-26 has revealed a striking new dimension of Operation Sindoor. India’s initial announcement said the Armed Forces had struck nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The action was described as focused and measured, with Pakistani military facilities deliberately excluded from the initial targeting.

But the MoD Annual Report 2025-26 goes further. In its chapter on the Indian Navy, the report states

“IN Special Forces elements with precision munition were also part of strikes on terror infrastructure on 06-07 May, 2025.”

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That puts Indian Navy Special Forces inside the strike architecture of Operation Sindoor, rather than merely deployed offshore for a possible escalation.

Crucially, however, the report does not identify the unit that delivered the precision strike, the target, weapon or method of delivery.

Were MARCOS involved?

The Indian Navy’s best-known special operations force is MARCOS, the Marine Commandos, trained for maritime special operations ranging from combat diving and special reconnaissance to counter terrorism and ship intervention.

But the MoD report specifically uses the broader formulation “IN Special Forces elements.” It does not name MARCOS. Therefore, MARCOS participation is not officially confirmed.

An Indian fleet ready to strike

The revelation becomes even more significant when viewed alongside the Indian Navy’s larger deployment.

According to the same report, frontline ships, including the Carrier Battle Group and submarines, were forward deployed in the North Arabian Sea in a “strong offensive posture”, with the readiness and capacity to strike selected targets both at sea and on land if ordered.

INS Vikrant’s Carrier Battle Group was at the centre of this posture. The government separately said its deployment helped constrain the Pakistan Navy close to its coast.

Sindoor’s naval dimension was bigger than known

The new disclosure significantly expands the publicly documented picture of the opening phase of Operation Sindoor.

Indian air power delivered precision strikes. The Army operated along the land frontier. At sea, a Carrier Battle Group, submarines and frontline warships were forward deployed, while Indian Navy Special Forces elements were already participating in the May 6 and 7 strike operation itself.

The exact mission remains undisclosed. But the MoD report establishes something significant. The maritime component of Operation Sindoor extended beyond deterrence at sea and into the opening strike operation itself.