England replaced Brendon McCullum as their red-ball head coach with another New Zealander - Stephen Fleming - arguably the best Kiwi skipper of all time. Although Fleming was not with England during their recent whitewash of Pakistan at home, the Kiwi player has his sights set on bigger things now. England, under McCullum, were flamboyant, and Fleming, in his first press conference as England Test coach, acknowledged that he "loved the positive play and the freeing up of the England players, which was deemed to be a bit of a hurdle." The former Kiwi skipper, who served as Chennai Super Kings' head coach for 18 years, however, wants to just "take that and combine a bit of cricket sense in the key moments."

Fleming shares his aspirations as England Test coach

"I would love to be in charge of the No. 1 Test team in the world. That would be my aspiration... and as a New Zealander, I have watched and loved the Ashes all my cricketing life, so to be part of that is an absolute highlight. I can’t wait for that," Fleming said.

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He also pointed out England's past World Test Championship (WTC) performance, saying: "England could do much better than that; even the attitude around the over-rate comes down to identity and style of play. If that’s one of the pinnacle trophies in world cricket, why would we not be trying to get it along with every other marquee event that comes our way?”

Regarding England players' recent off-the-field drama, Fleming added: "There is a piece of work there that has already begun, which is around our identity. There has been a lot of coverage around that. The way players represent England and the group is going to be really important to me."

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