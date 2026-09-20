/AUS vs ZIM, 3rd ODI: Ellis stars as Australia edge Zimbabwe by one wicket in last-over thriller

Australia held their nerve in a thrilling final-over finish to beat Zimbabwe by one wicket in the third ODI at Harare Sports Club and complete a 3-0 series sweep. Batting first, Zimbabwe posted 271/8 in 50 overs. Innocent Kaia and Craig Ervine gave the hosts a solid start, scoring 55 and 59 respectively while adding 80 runs for the second wicket. Kaia, however, had to retire hurt after suffering a hamstring injury.

Captain Sikandar Raza then played a crucial knock, smashing an unbeaten 81 off 72 balls to take Zimbabwe to a competitive total. Nathan Ellis was Australia’s standout bowler with 3/50, while Spencer Johnson and Adam Zampa claimed two wickets each.

Australia faced early trouble in the chase as Brad Evans reduced them to 25/2. Josh Inglis steadied the innings with a superb 103 off 102 balls, with Alex Carey providing support with 34 off 30 deliveries.

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However, Zimbabwe refused to give up as Australia slipped from a comfortable position to 245/8 after 45 overs, with Evans finishing with excellent figures of 4/47.

With 27 runs needed from 28 balls and only one wicket remaining, the match went down to the final moments. Nathan Ellis stayed calm and remained unbeaten on 36 off 44 balls, while Zampa supported him as Australia reached 272/9 in 49.5 overs.

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