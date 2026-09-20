/West Indies Squad for India Series: Hetmyer included for T20Is, Holder rested

West Indies announced white-ball squads for the away India series, starting September 27. India will host the West Indies for three ODIs and five T20Is, with the visitors recalling CPL 2026’s second-highest run-getter Shimron Hetmyer. While the left-handed batter is not part of the ODI squad to manage workload post-CPL, the seasoned all-rounder Jason Holder has been officially rested for the whole tour. Holder last played an ODI in 2023, although he was picked for the Sri Lanka series in June this year. The visitors, however, have also picked uncapped opener Kamil Pooran for the T20I series.

Check out West Indies’ white-ball squads for India series –

West Indies ODI squad - Shai Hope (captain), Jewel Andrew, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford and Jayden Seales

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West Indies T20I squad - Shai Hope (captain), Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Kamil Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Romario Shepherd and Shamar Springer

Kamil Pooran receives maiden call-up

Pooran has been handed his maiden T20I call-up, thanks to his impressive showing for St. Lucia Kings, where he smashed 273 runs in eight innings at 159.64. His selection is a ‘deliberate approach towards identifying and developing emerging talent ahead of the 2028 T20 World Cup’, as also mentioned in the CWI release.

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Hetmyer, on the other hand, recently featured in the last two ODIs against New Zealand in July, scoring an unbeaten 69 in the winning cause in the fifth and final ODI. In form with the bat, Hetmyer has been given an ‘extended recovery period post CPL’, which is why he is not part of the ODI series.

"Playing against the top team in the world presents us with a chance to fine-tune and improve our performances as an ODI team which has seen quality performances across the cycle,” West Indies head coach Daren Sammy said. "The series also creates a valuable platform to assess players who are stepping into important roles for this series with a long-term target of competing in the World Cup in 2027."

While the ODI series begins on September 27, the five-match T20Is get underway on October 6. The series will end on October 18, after which India will travel to New Zealand for a full tour, including five T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests.