/From holding bicycle to truck drives: Meghan Markle celebrates her 'love' Harry's birthday with sweet video | Watch

Meghan Markle celebrated her husband Prince Harry's birthday with a special video. The couple have reportedly moved back to the UK with their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

On Tuesday, the former actress shared a cute video marking Harry's 42nd birthday. Harry and Meghan are in the headlines for their shocking decision to return to the UK after they left the country and royal life to build a new home in California, USA. This is Harry's first birthday in the last six years that he's celebrating in UK.

Meghan Markle celebrated Harry's birthday with a sweet post

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To mark the Duke of Sussex's birthday on Sept 15, Meghan, 44, shared a video comprising cute and happy moments of the couple together with their kids and their Labrador retriever, Pula. The clip begins with Harry's monochrome picture, followed by pictures with his daughter Lilibet and Pula, who is roaming around them and walking where they are going.

Also read: Meghan Markle shares first glimpse of family life with Prince Harry and children in UK

The snaps show him getting clipped by his daughter, kissing his wife Meghan, teaching archery to his son, holding his daughter's bicycle, and their long car drives and their black dog. Sharing the video, the Duchess wrote,''He’s simply the best. Happy birthday, my love ❤️.''

Meghan Markle shared a glimpse of their life in the UK

The Duke and Duchess are reportedly back in the UK with their two kids, Archie and Lilibet, and their dogs. In the clip, which she shared with two emoticons of the United Kingdom's flag with a heart, she shared glimpses of their time by the fireplace, their time by the pond, daughter Lilibet riding a bicycle, son Archie running, her husband and children fishing, and the couple having a stroll in the park.