/BTS fans mock iHeartRadio’s day 2 turnout after short set controversy

The backlash surrounding South Korean boy band BTS’ appearance at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival has continued even as the event moved into its second day. After the group's ending of abrupt performance, iHeartRadio attendees and several communities pointed out visibly empty seats.

BTS' fans mock empty seats on day 2 of iHeartRadio

As the festival continued, iHeartRadio kept sharing content from the two-day event, including updates and posts featuring performers and festival moments. Some BTS fans responded to those posts by bringing the previous night's issues back into the conversation.

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Comments included calls for greater respect for all seven members and criticism of the group's limited stage time. One user wrote, "This was the iHeartRadio festival day 2, 20 min before it started. Crazy."

Another user wrote, "iHeartRadio Festival D-2 looks dry. Someone said BTS left with their Army. Another said Day 2 could have been on zoom meeting Lmao."

"BTS pulled the crowd on day 1, then day 2 suddenly looked empty. iHeartRadio really knew exactly who was bringing the people in and who they could use for views."

Another social media user wrote, "So you're telling me second day of iHeart festival is nearly empty because bts performed in day one and most of the audience were armys??"

What went wrong on BTS' performance on iHeartRadio event?

During BTS’s headlining set at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, the broadcast faced heavy criticism because of audio glitches. The criticism has gone beyond the four-song set. Some fans have accused iHeartRadio of benefiting from BTS’ enormous global following while giving the group less stage time than they expected from a headline appearance.