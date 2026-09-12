/BTS RM birthday: Namjoon's unforgettable moments with Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook

Kim Nam-joon, better known as RM, has spent more than a decade leading BTS while building a bond with Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook that goes far beyond their work as a group. From chaotic behind-the-scenes moments and playful teasing to emotional speeches and birthday celebrations, the seven members have shared countless memories over the years. As he celebrates his birthday today, i.e., September 12, here are a few of the memorable moments with his members.

Memorable moments of RM with his BTS members

Namjin's ripped shirt moment

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During the BTS concert in Arlington, Texas, Jin hilariously poked his head through a massive rip in Namjoon's shirt on stage. This chaotic event happened during Day 2 of the BTS Arirang World Tour stop in Arlington, Texas, while the group was performing the song "Butter". Namjoon (RM) wore a t-shirt that already had a tear in the back. Jungkook playfully made the rip wider, exposing Namjoon's back. J-Hope then hyped up the crowd to look at the torn outfit on the big screens. Jin asked Namjoon for a quick joke permission tap on the shoulder. He then ducked behind the leader and pushed his entire head right through the large hole in the back of Namjoon's shirt. Jin kept singing his lyrics straight from inside the fabric while Namjoon stood there trying to keep performing with a look of defeated resignation. Jungkook and the other members laughed on stage as the stadium cameras zoomed in on the hilarious moment.

Namjoon's Pikachu moment

Kim Namjoon went viral for his adorable Pikachu moments during recent concerts on their tour wearing a cute Pikachu hat and paper crown on stage. Namjoon charmed fans and fellow members alike by wearing a Pikachu hat on stage in New Jersey, leading to playful reactions and the other BTS members chanting "Pika Pika!" during his "Butter" rap. Jin even had to help him take the stubborn hat off at one point!

Viral saxophone reunion

BTS member RM (Namjoon) famously played the group's hit song "Dynamite" on the saxophone to welcome Jin upon his discharge from the South Korean military on June 12, 2024. RM surprised Jin with a live saxophone performance outside the military base in Yeoncheon as Jin completed his 18-month mandatory service. RM played the energetic rendition of BTS hit track Dynamite. J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook also showed up to celebrate Jin's return. Jin later revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and in interviews that he was so overwhelmed, emotional, and busy dealing with reporters that he did not even realise RM was standing there playing the instrument.

God of destruction moments

Fans and members call him the "God of Destruction" because he constantly breaks everyday objects. He has broken sunglasses, stage props, furniture, and even pulled off door handles by accident. One classic clip shows him completely baffled by an ambulance door, struggling to open it while on camera. His lack of spatial awareness occasionally leads to funny domino effects where he trips or drops things, accidentally causing other members to stumble during performances.

All about BTS' RM

RM is the main leader and main rapper of the South Korean boy band BTS. Born in Seoul, South Korea, on September 12, he has an IQ of 148 and taught himself fluent English by watching the sitcom Friends. Before his debut, he was an underground rapper under the names Runch Randa and Rap Monster. He was the very first member recruited for BTS, and the group was originally formed around his hip-hop talent.