/BTS RM controversy: The Pixel Project withdraws role model recognition after Chris Brown concert backlash

South Korean boy band BTS' leader RM is grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. The K-pop idol is facing another wave of trouble after The Pixel Project announced that it had indefinitely suspended him from its list of male role models. The decision comes after RM and J-Hope attended Chris Brown's concert in Toronto and posed for photographs with the singer.

The Pixel Project issues a statement for removing RM from their list of role models

The Pixel Project subsequently announced that it was indefinitely suspending RM from its list of male

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role models. The organisation said it had waited for him to issue a public explanation or acknowledgement concerning the decision to attend the concert and interact with Brown. It said that after a week without a response, it decided to suspend him from its role-model list.

According to the organisation's statement, RM had been included in its 2024 honour roll after its research found that he had taken steps to address internalised misogyny, supported women in the arts and spoken about violence against women in South Korea. The organisation said it had also featured him in a 2025 Father's Day article as an example of an “imperfect male role model” who was making an effort to learn and improve.

They stated, "Effective today, we are indefinitely suspending RM from our list of male role models. We will also be reviewing and revising our Father’s Day 2025 op-ed that featured RM as a case study of a good but imperfect male role model." They had also mentioned that in 2024, The Pixel Project had included Kim Namjoon better known as RM, the leader of BTS, the biggest boy band in the world – in our 5th honour roll of 16 male role models helping to stop violence against women. We did so in good faith after conducting due diligence which showed that he had taken steps over the years to address his own internalised misogyny, support women in the arts, and speak out about violence against women in intensely patriarchal South Korea. "

What is The Pixel Project?

The Pixel Project is a volunteer-led nonprofit organisation focused on raising awareness and support around violence against women and girls through social media, popular culture and other online initiatives. Its long-running Celebrity Male Role Model campaign highlights men it believes can help shift conversations around gender-based violence.

So far, RM has not publicly responded to the criticism or the Pixel Project's decision. J-Hope has also not publicly commented on the backlash over the concert appearance. BTS' agency has not issued a statement specifically addressing the controversy either.

When did BTS' RM and J-Hope attend Chris Brown's concert?

BTS members J-Hope and RM attended a concert featuring Chris Brown and Usher on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at Rogers Stadium in Toronto. The two BTS members enjoyed the set, shared social media footage (including dancing to Look at Me Now), and met both Chris Brown and Usher backstage for photos.