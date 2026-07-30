Months after the fans' outrage over introduction of the Asian pop category in Grammys, South Korean boy group BTS put out a statement deciding to not to submit any songs for consideration at the prestigious music awards. After the decision, fans are now claiming that the Recording Academy has removed their performance videos and the chief has now reacted to the group's boycott.

Netizens' claim of Recording Academy removing BTS' performance videos

Soon after the announcement by BTS over choosing to skip the submission of their songs fans took to social media platforms to point out and claim that the Recording Academy has removed their performance videos of Butter and Dynamite. One user wrote, "Deleting the performances of BTS from your channel. So pathetic of you and such a sore loser move."

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Also Read: BTS skips Grammy submissions after Recording Academy brings Asian Pop category

Another user wrote, "So the recording academy refuses to answer any news outlets and responds by deleting dynamite and butter performances from their youtube channel, two of their most watched vidoes. They're so bitter and they aren't even trying to hide it."

"Deleting bts’s performances because they don’t want to abide by your racist & separatist rules for categories? it won’t kill their success or the support of their fans, dummy. @RecordingAcad", wrote the third user.

"So the Grammys Recording Academy deleted BTS Dynamite and Butter performances videos from their channel which was the most viewed videos in their entire channel", wrote another social media user.

Recording Academy chief reacts after k-pop boy group skips submissions

Post the BTS' decision of skipping the submission of their songs to music awards, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr released a statement on July 29 in response to BTS’ decision not to enter their music for the 2027 Grammy Awards. He wrote, "I am saddened to hear that BTS has chosen not to participate in the Grammy Awards process this year, but as a music creator, I understand and respect their decision. I do want to clarify something that seems to be getting lost in the conversation."