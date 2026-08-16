/Grammys may revamp Asian Pop category after BTS skips 2027 awards: Here's what we know

Ever since South Korean boy band BTS announced that they would not submit their music for the 2027 Grammys, the decision has sparked a wider conversation about the Recording Academy’s new Asian Pop category and how Asian artists are represented at the awards. Now, the Academy is reportedly revisiting the category after hearing concerns from artists and music-industry figures. Just weeks after this, the Recording Academy is reportedly planning to revamp the Best Asian Pop Music performance category.

Is Recording Academy planning to revamp the Best Asian Pop Music performance category?

As per several reports, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr said in a statement that the academy is committed to ensuring that no musical community is overlooked or misunderstood. He said, "The Grammy organisation exists to serve all music people, and part of that is working to ensure that no voice or community gets overlooked or misunderstood."

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"It’s clear from our numerous conversations with many stakeholders over the past two weeks that, regardless of our intent and desire to be even more inclusive, there are some artists in this space who feel that this category isn’t representing the music they work so hard to create, in the way they wish. As a musician myself, I take that to heart,” he added.

According to Billboard, Mason Jr. and other Recording Academy leaders have spent the past two weeks consulting members of the K-pop, J-pop, C-pop and Indian music communities about ways to improve the new category. The consultations come just a week before Grammy submissions close and ahead of first-round voting on October 12.

Mason Jr reportedly further noted that the Academy would continue to adapt to the needs of the music community and ensure artists feel represented. “Over the past six years, the Academy has shown that it can act decisively and move swiftly to meet the needs of our music community. The management and board are committed to working together to keep pace with that progress and ensure the musicians we intend to honour feel truly seen and heard by our actions,” he said.

All about BTS' decision to boycott Grammys 2027

Global K-pop sensation BTS announced they will not submit their music for consideration at the 69th Grammy Awards scheduled for February 7, 2027. The group's members shared a statement on Instagram, expressing their desire for music to be appreciated for its intrinsic value rather than being divided by region or language.

All seven members—RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—posted the same message on July 29, 2026, stating they opted out of submission for the year. The choice followed the Recording Academy's announcement of five new categories, including "Best Asian Pop Music Performance", which is meant to recognise regional genres like K-pop, J-pop, and C-pop.