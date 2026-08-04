/BTS Grammy videos removed on purpose after boycott? Academy responds

BTS announced that they will not be submitting their music for the next Grammy Awards. Soon after, ARMY noticed that the K-pop group’s performance videos had been removed from the Recording Academy’s platform. However, the Recording Academy has now clarified that the removal was not linked to BTS’ decision to sit out the upcoming show.

BTS made history in 2020 when they became the first K-pop group to perform on the Grammys stage. They then, went on to perform in 2021 with Dynamite and again in 2022 with Butter.

Why were BTS Grammy performance videos removed from the website?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Days after fans noticed that BTS’ performance videos were no longer available on the Grammys website and YouTube, the Recording Academy responded. According to the Academy, the videos were taken down due to licensing expirations.

“Past BTS performances were removed from the Grammys website and YouTube years ago as part of routine licensing expirations,” a representative for the Recording Academy told the Korea JoongAng Daily.

The Academy also noted that the videos were removed years ago, well before BTS announced they would not be submitting music this year.



“This is a standard practice for Grammy performances, as licensing terms vary and are typically limited to one year or less,” they said.



The Recording Academy has issued the clarification after ARMY expressed anger over the removal of BTS performance videos. Notably, the Grammy is one of the historic and international achievements of the seven-member boy band. In 2020, the boys joined Lil Nas X for the “Old Town Road All-Stars” performance. However, in 2021, they gave a solo performance with their smash-hit single ‘’Dynamite." This was a pre-recorded performance. In 2022, they performed ‘’Butter'' in 2022 at the event in Los Angeles.

BTS declines music submission

As a shock to many, the BTS boys announced that they will not be submitting music for the 69th Grammy Awards. This decision comes after the Recording Academy introduced the Asian Pop category. The announcement was made by all seven members: RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook, on their individual Instagram accounts.