/Pakistan 'bans' Al Jazeera over PoK protest coverage, claims Qatar outlet is doing 'yellow journalism'

Pakistan has reportedly blocked access to international broadcaster Al Jazeera after the channel carried extensive coverage of the ongoing protests and election-related violence in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). Islamabad has not officially confirmed any ban yet.

Users across Pakistan began reporting that Al Jazeera English had become inaccessible, prompting allegations from activists, opposition leaders and social media users that the restrictions were imposed in response to the broadcaster’s reporting from Muzaffarabad. The reports focused on the security crackdown on civilians and the unrest surrounding the elections in the region.

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According to ANI, Al Jazeera English was among several international media outlets that reportedly became inaccessible to users in parts of Pakistan. Reports also suggested that access to several local and regional digital news platforms had been restricted, though Pakistani authorities have not publicly acknowledged any such action.

The reported restrictions come as Pakistan faces mounting scrutiny over its handling of unrest in PoK, where weeks of protests, communication blackouts and clashes between demonstrators and security forces have been reported.

Why are there claims that Al Jazeera has been blocked?

Claims of restricted access first emerged on social media, with users across Pakistan saying they were unable to open Al Jazeera’s website. The allegations gathered pace after activists and opposition figures linked the reported disruption to the broadcaster’s extensive reporting on developments in PoK.

The Pakistani government has not confirmed that it blocked the broadcaster. However, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting criticised Al Jazeera’s election coverage, accusing the outlet of biased reporting.

In a statement issued on Sunday (Aug 2), the ministry said it had taken note of what it described as the broadcaster’s “selective reporting” from polling stations in Muzaffarabad. “We have taken note of Al Jazeera’s selective reporting from handpicked polling stations in Muzaffarabad today. Through carefully chosen timings and scripted statements from selected individuals, the channel has sought to misrepresent the AJK elections and the voting process,” the ministry said.