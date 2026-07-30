/J&K leaders unite to condemn crackdown on PoK protesters, call for dialogue

Political leaders across Jammu and Kashmir have rallied behind the people protesting in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), strongly condemning the use of force against civilians and urging Pakistan to address the protesters' grievances through dialogue instead of repression.

A day after National Conference president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah questioned the Centre's silence over the reported killings of civilians in PoK, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti also expressed concern over the situation. She condemned Pakistan's use of force against peaceful demonstrators and called for a humane and dialogue-based approach to resolving the crisis.

Mainstream political parties, along with other leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, have displayed rare unanimity in denouncing the developments across the Line of Control (LoC). From National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti to separatist voices, there is broad consensus that the use of lethal force against peaceful protesters is unacceptable.

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Mufti described the images emerging from across the LoC as "heart-wrenching" and urged the Pakistani government to abandon the use of force in favour of dialogue.

"The images emerging from the other side of Kashmir, across the LoC, are heart-wrenching. It is distressing to witness the use of brutal force against peaceful protesters. The Pakistan government should adopt a more humane approach and choose the path of dialogue instead of force. Reports indicate that the protesters' demands are legitimate and should be addressed. No country becomes strong by weakening its own people or suppressing their voices at gunpoint. The government must halt its actions and stop firing at peaceful protesters. Kashmiris deserve dignity, justice, and the right to voice their views—not oppression," she said.

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On July 29, Farooq Abdullah appealed to the Government of India to break its silence over the reported killings in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"If the Government of India considers PoK an integral part of the country, why is it silent? It should raise its voice regarding the killings and the hardships faced by the people there," Abdullah said, adding that he had not heard any official statement from New Delhi on the issue.

He also urged the United Nations Human Rights Commission to visit the region, assess the situation on the ground, and help address the grievances of the people. Abdullah further appealed to the Prime Minister and the External Affairs Minister to raise the issue at the international level.