/Ariana Grande pauses Chicago show to talk about stepping back, says it was planned, 'quietly, a long time ago'



Ariana Grande will be taking a break, and she has now addressed her decision, saying that the announcement was not a “reactive or impulsive thing.” However, the decision comes amid growing concern over her health.

The 33-year-old pop star’s representative announced that she will be stepping back from the media spotlight after she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour. She has also withdrawn from the upcoming West End production.

Ariana Grande on her decision to ‘step back’

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Grande is currently on the Eternal Sunshine Tour. A day after her representative released the statement, she addressed her decision at her show at Chicago’s United Center on Monday, Aug. 3, saying that she had made this plan “quietly, a long time ago.”