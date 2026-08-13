/BTS members J-Hope, RM spark outrage over Chris Brown concert appearance: 'That's their problem to be blind'

South Korean boy band BTS members J-Hope and RM are facing backlash after the duo were seen having their time at Chris Brown's concert. J-Hope shared videos from the event on Instagram, showing himself and RM at the show. The two appeared to be enjoying the performance, but the posts quickly travelled beyond the concert and have sparked debate among fans.

BTS' J-Hope and RM's appearance at Chris Brown's concert sparks backlash

The criticism largely centres on Chris Brown's controversial public history. Brown has faced allegations and legal cases involving violence and sexual misconduct over the years, making his concerts a contentious subject for some fans and artists. For some members of the BTS fandom, RM and J-Hope's decision to attend the concert therefore felt inconsistent with the values they associate with the group. Social media discussions included fans expressing disappointment and questioning whether the two singers should have attended the show.

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One user wrote, "Chris Brown concert? Really? A man who nearly beat a woman to death? And your own fandom is mostly women? Wow...that's a choice. You can do and listen to whatever you like, but at least don't advertise it or give it positive attention online when you have such a huge influence."

Another user wrote, "That's their problem to be blind and love this b*****d."

“As a female BTS fan, I'm disappointed that Taehyung, Jungkook, Namjoon, and Hoseok support Chris Brown because it's IMPOSSIBLE that they don't know all the atrocities this awful man has committed against multiple women,” wrote the third user.

Another social media user wrote, "They’re there for the music’ do NOTTTTTT play that bulls**t. chris brown is a well known abuser and usher is equally disgusting as well , people have the right to be disappointed in hobi and joon , bc it’s INCREDIBLY disappointing."

For now, neither RM nor J-Hope has publicly addressed the criticism surrounding their concert appearance. The backlash remains primarily a social media and fan-driven reaction rather than an officially acknowledged controversy involving BTS or its management.

BTS' next ARIRANG tour stop

BTS recently performed in Baltimore, Maryland, at M&T Bank Stadium on August 10 and 11, 2026, as part of their massive reunion Arirang World Tour. Their next stop on the North American stadium leg continues through August.