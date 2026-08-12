/BTS’ V and Jung Kook open up about their health struggles, leave fans concerned

BTS is one of the most celebrated and beloved boy bands in the world. Over the years, they have built a massive fan following, with millions of admirers closely following every update and moment in the lives of the members. Recently, during a live broadcast, V and Jung Kook made a shocking revelation about their health problems, sending a wave of concern among fans. The singers shared that they have been struggling with difficulties and now want to recover quickly for the sake of their careers.

BTS’ V opens up about his hearing problem

During their ongoing Arirang World Tour, BTS members left fans concerned after opening up about their health struggles. In a live broadcast on Weverse on August 12, both singers discussed their hearing issues.

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Speaking on the live broadcast, V (Kim Taehyung) told his fans that his hearing had been getting worse for around two and a half years. He said he had never previously disclosed this to fans. “I've never told ARMYs about this, but it's been like two and a half years. My hearing's gotten worse,” he said.

When Jung Kook, who was also sitting alongside V, asked if he had recently visited a hospital and whether his condition had improved, V explained that the hearing in his two ears was very different. He said that if one ear let him hear at 100, the other was only around 30. “Maybe after a month? Like, if I can hear 100 over here, I can only hear about 30 over here,” he added.

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V also recalled a phase when he was serving in the South Korean military. He shared that his hearing worsened during that time. “Actually, it got worse during my military service; everyone there was really into working out, so they'd say things like, 'It's all about mental strength.' I ended up kind of convincing myself that it was a mental-strength issue,” the singer revealed.

V further assured fans that he is now taking his medication regularly and continuing to visit the hospital. “Right now, I am doing my absolute best,” he said.

Jung Kook talks about his shin injury

During BTS’s World Tour in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Jung Kook experienced back pain, which affected his performance. On the same live broadcast where V shared his health issue, Jung Kook also candidly opened up about severe shin inflammation and microdamage. He revealed, “We are currently continuing to perform, but my shin area is, well, in a state where it is right on the verge of getting a stress fracture."

He also shared that he wants to run and jump, but his injury no longer allows it. “On stage, honestly, even today, in my heart, I really wanted to keep running and jumping, but it hurt so much in between that I couldn't. That is why... yes, I hope you can understand this part,” he added.

The singer said he wants to recover quickly. “I also want to recover quickly, but because we have continuous shows, it is impossible for it to heal. So, I will do my best to manage and maintain it well while performing,” Jung Kook said.

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