/'Let haters hate': RM breaks silence over Grammys boycott during New Jersey concert

BTS leader RM addressed the ongoing Grammys boycott during the group's concert at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, delivering a brief but pointed message to fans. Responding to criticism surrounding BTS' decision to boycott the 69th Grammy Awards, the rapper urged supporters to focus on love rather than negativity. The video since then has gone viral on social media.

RM addresses the Grammys boycott

BTS leader RM responded to the controversy surrounding the group's Grammys boycott during the band's concert at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. While addressing thousands of fans, the rapper briefly acknowledged the criticism BTS has faced over its decision to stay away from the 69th Grammy Awards, choosing to send a message centred on positivity rather than confrontation.

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He stated, "There's a lot of noise out there about the Grammys and the team itself. But, you know why giving sh*** about it?. You know hating is their freedom and they have the right to hate but, if it was me I'd rather just talk with my friend in some cafe and forget about it right?."

He further said, "Rather than tweeting about it or being in some interview, I wouldn't do that, because I am grown up. But anyways, we didn't come to Vegas for the Grammys; we came to Vegas for the Armys. The records, the title, the accomplishments, the trophies – they are really important, but that wasn't the first reason. The first reason why we started all these things, these communion energy, eye-to-eye singing along dancing together, this communication – this is everything. This is why we are doing this, right? I hope you know it. I love you and let the haters hate and the lovers love. Thank you so much, peace."

BTS' decision to boycott the Grammy Awards has sparked extensive discussion online in recent days. While the group has not issued a formal statement detailing the reasons behind the move, their absence from the ceremony fuelled speculation and divided opinion among fans and industry observers alike.

BTS' latest concert and next stop

BTS is performing their final New Jersey concert tonight at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford as part of the BTS World Tour 'Arirang'. The show starts at 8:00 PM EDT on August 2, 2026, following their first night on August 1. They debuted "Dis-ease" and performed an energetic rendition of "RUN".