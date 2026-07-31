/BTS' Grammy boycott sparks global fan movement as 'Aliens' tops worldwide charts

BTS continue to prove the strength of their global fandom, with ARMY transforming the group's Grammy boycott into another chart milestone. As fans rallied behind the group's stand on music being recognised beyond regional or language-based categories, the B-side track Aliens surged to the No. 1 spot on global music charts, turning the campaign into a powerful show of solidarity.

BTS' track ‘Aliens’ tops worldwide charts

With support of their fans, BTS' B-side track Aliens from their latest album Arirang has become the talk

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of the town, as it has topped the worldwide charts. As per the report of StarNews Korea, Aliens has simultaneously topped the iTunes 'Top Songs' chart in 78 countries worldwide. Fans took to social media platforms to express their support, and one user wrote, "Awards are temporary. Worldwide love is forever."

Another user wrote, "#WeStandWithBTS and we stand with BTS for infinity."

"Aliens" reaches a NEW PEAK of #1 on Worldwide iTunes and European iTunes Song Chart !! Let's keep streaming ArmyLegend", wrote the third user.

About BTS' Aliens track

Aliens is a trap and industrial hip-hop track by BTS from their fifth studio album, Arirang, released on March 20, 2026. The song uses the metaphor of being "seven aliens" to address xenophobia, racism, and the feeling of being cultural outsiders in the global music industry.

In the song the line "Pardon Mr. Kim Gu, tell me how you feel / Only I can't speak English well, but that is how we kill" sparked significant attention. By directly referencing Korean independence activist Mr. Kim Gu, the group expressed confidence in their ability to succeed "in our own way" toward the Western mainstream market. The boycott message urging "Do not categorize music by region or language" was seen as precisely matching the song's emotional tone.