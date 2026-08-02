/Nick Jonas' July photo dump featuring Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie leaves fans gushing over family bond

Nick Jonas is giving fans a sweet peek into his personal life. The singer recently shared a photo dump on social media, capturing some of his most cherished moments from a family getaway. Among the many snapshots, the heartwarming glimpses of wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas and daughter Malti Marie stole the spotlight. The candid family moments quickly won over fans, who couldn't stop gushing about the trio’s adorable bond.

Nick Jonas shares July photo dump

On August 1 (Saturday), Nick Jonas took to Instagram and posted a July photo dump. The American singer-songwriter and musician shared a series of pictures featuring his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra, and daughter Malti Marie. Captioning the carousel, he wrote, “July was one for the books.” The random pictures included solo shots, family moments, and a glimpse of Malti by the sea.

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In the first photo, Nick Jonas is playing air soccer while wearing a white sleeveless T-shirt paired with black jeans. The next photo shows the loving bond between the couple, with Chopra hugging Jonas from behind and resting her head on his.

The third photo featured Malti looking out at the sea from a terrace. She stood facing the coastline, with hills and a clear blue sky in the distance. Another photo showed a small pink toy camera with a mirrored image of Priyanka on its screen.

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Jonas is also seen in a Western-inspired outfit, wearing a black cowboy hat, an embroidered dark green shirt, blue jeans, and a large belt buckle.

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Reacting to his post, one fan wrote, “Beautiful vacay pics.” Another said, “Some great looks in here.” Another comment read, “August will be LEGENDARY 👏” Many netizens came forward praising the candid clicks from Nick Jonas’s family summer vacation.

About Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas is an American singer, songwriter, and actor best known as a member of the Jonas Brothers and as a solo recording artist. Carving his niche in the entertainment industry, Jonas achieved global pop-rock phenomenon status and delivered numerous chart-topping albums, including “A Little Bit Longer”, “Happiness Begins”, and “Spaceman”.