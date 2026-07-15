/Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas reveal the literal screenshot that started their love story

The love story of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas is modern-day folklore, but the couple recently gave fans an exclusive look at the literal screenshot that started it all. Speaking on the Hey Jonas podcast, Nick recalled how his brother, Kevin Jonas, first introduced him to the actress's work after seeing a billboard for her Hollywood debut, Quantico.

Nick shared, "Kevin asked, 'Have you seen this show, Quantico? And there is this billboard of the show.' So I go home and find you on Twitter to see if you follow me, which you did."

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Though Priyanka playfully disagreed with his memory of who followed whom first, the actual message she received from Nick in her Twitter DMs left no room for doubt.

Nick's first DM, "Hello, I have heard from a few people that we should meet. I have to agree with these people. Are you in LA anytime soon?"

Priyanka replied asking for a smooth transition to a more secure platform. "Hey... Graham's told me so much about you.... Let's text, more private. My team can access this."

Priyanka and Nick Jonas' first DM goes viral Photograph: ()

The Proof-of-Life Selfie

Before they could get too deep into texting, Nick wanted to make sure he wasn't being catfished by an assistant or an imposter.

Priyanka revealed, "He wanted to corroborate that it was actually me. So he asked me for a photo, that moment looking into the camera with a time stamp. I appreciated it too. It was after a fashion show. I was cute that day."

Taking things slow paid off for the couple, who didn't rush into a relationship overnight.

Nick concluded, "So we started texting. It wasn't until a year and a half later that we started dating and then eventually we were engaged."

Nick Jonas: Bollywood's ultimate gossip king

While Priyanka is the global Bollywood icon, she hilariously revealed that it is her husband who knows more about the inner workings of the Indian film industry. Nick admitted, "What I have loved most in these eight years is the Bollywood gossip."

Priyanka enthusiastically backed up this claim, sharing how Nick often updates her on her own friends' lives.

Priyanka added, "It is true, though. Even I don't know if someone has broken up with someone, but you do. It usually happens when I am texting someone, and I say, 'Hey, give my love to them,' and he's like, 'No - they have broken up,' and I am just like, 'Haww.' We can't give names; these are our friends."

Nick ‘ghost follows’ social media accounts

To keep his finger on the pulse of the industry's drama, Nick admitted to a guilty pleasure: keeping tabs on Bollywood through secret social media habits.

Nick revealed, "There are a couple of accounts that I ghost-follow. There's some good tea; there are always storylines you have to follow. Some storylines I like to follow are where there's no intention, extra-curricular activities outside. There are very interesting dynamics with directors, writers, and actors that I have come to love. I think it is one of the most prolific and exciting creative industries that is booming globally."

Beyond just the gossip, Nick’s love for Indian culture is deeply genuine. Priyanka recalled a sweet gesture from earlier this year when she was away filming.

Priyanka shared, "Nick does a great job in representing my culture. I was in India this year for Holi, filming. Nick hosted a party at home without me. He had friends over, the food and menu and I was very moved by it. Had FOMO. You speak so much of Bollywood and have so much interest, but you like the gup the most."

About Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in a spectacular, multi-day celebration at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in December 2018. In January 2022, they welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy.