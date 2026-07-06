/Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas steal the show at Dior Haute Couture Show In Paris | Watch

Priyanka Chopra, alongside her husband Nick Jonas, attended the Dior presentation during Haute Couture Week in Paris on Monday. The beloved couple was seen arriving hand-in-hand at the prestigious fashion event, and visuals from the night have taken over the internet.

Priyanka steals the spotlight

The actor is currently in Paris for the Fall/Winter 2026-2027 edition of Haute Couture Week, which began on July 6 and will continue until July 9. As one of Dior's global ambassadors, Priyanka was among the celebrity guests at the fashion house's latest couture showcase.

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Priyanka's look

At the event, she was seen wearing an orange midi dress from Dior's Cruise 2027 collection, which featured layered ruffles, floral embellishments across the bodice and shoulder, a plunging neckline, and delicate yellow straps. The bold floral aesthetic was introduced in Jonathan Anderson's debut Cruise collection for the luxury label.

The actor styled the look with a red mini handbag and grey slingback heels. She completed her look with a gold watch and her wedding ring.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas complemented her appearance in a tailored grey suit layered over a green checked shirt. He finished the outfit with beige sneakers and sunglasses.

The couple later took their seats in the front row at the Dior show. Korean rapper and singer Mingyu was also present at the event, and clips of his interactions with Priyanka and Nick are also circulating online.

Netizens react

As the clips of the event circulated online, netizens couldn't stop admiring the actress. "She’s basically the runway’s Wi‑Fi, everyone’s connected and can’t look away," one user wrote. "i'm not really a fashion person but she's making me want to wear dior," another commented. "She never misses! That Dior look is absolute perfection—she just knows how to elevate everything she touches. A true style icon," wrote another fan.