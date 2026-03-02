/Priyanka Chopra drops major hint about SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu's Varanasi: 'See you in Antarctica'

S. S. Rajamouli's Varanasi is gearing up to become one of the most ambitious projects of Indian cinema. Starring Mahesh Babu in the lead, it has been creating a buzz since its announcement. Recently, Priyanka Chopra has shared a major update about the shooting of the film.

Varanasi to be shot in Antarctica

The actress has revealed on social media that the next schedule of the highly-anticipated project will be filmed in Antarctica. The revelation came during an interaction with Babu on X when the actor praised Chopra's performance in her recent Hollywood action film The Bluff. "#TheBluff is a a well mounted film with engaging action n emotions !!! @priyankachopra is in top form swashbuckling and ticking all the boxes with a packed performance… Sending all my love to the team for the amazing work," Babu wrote on Sunday.

Thanking the actor, she added a teasing line saying, "Thank you my friend. See you soon in Antarctica." Since then, fans have been excited about Varanasi.

Fans reactions

As soon as the post went viral, netizens flooded social media with praise. "This collab is pure fire! All the best for the journey," one user wrote. Another said, "Yayyyyieeee can't wait for #Varanasi. Lets do it." "Thanks PC For Revealing Antarctica," read the third comment. Praising Chopra another fan wrote on X, "The Bluff was too good! Cant wait for Varanasi and many more Indian projects."

About Varanasi

Directed by Rajamouli, Varanasi marks the first collaboration between Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu. As per reports, the previous schedules of the film have already been shot across Africa and parts of India. The cast also features Prithviraj Sukumaran in a key role. Said to be a package of mythology and science fiction, Varanasi promises a visually stunning narrative.

As per reports, the film is mounted on a massive budget, and potentially surpasses Rajamouli’s blockbusters like Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and RRR. The makers are yet to release an official statement confirming the Antarctica schedule.