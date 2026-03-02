/Mahesh Babu reviews The Bluff ahead of Varanasi; calls Priyanka Chopra 'in top form'

Mahesh Babu has recently praised Priyanka Chopra for her latest action-adventure, The Bluff. Applauding the performance of his upcoming co-star, the actor shared his review of the film on his social media.

Babu's post quickly went viral as the two actors are gearing up for their highly anticipated film Varanasi, helmed by S.S. Rajamouli.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Mahesh Babu lauds Priyanka Chopra

Taking his thoughts to X on Sunday, Mahesh Babu wrote, "#TheBluff is a a well mounted film with engaging action and emotions !!! @priyankachopra is in top form swashbuckling and ticking all the boxes with a packed performance… Sending all my love to the team for the amazing work."

About The Bluff

Directed by Frank E. Flowers, The Bluff has received mixed reviews, but Chopra's performance has been widely appreciated. The pirate-themed action film centers on a Caribbean woman whose secret past is revealed when her island is invaded by vicious buccaneers. Released on February 25, The Bluff is written by Flowers and Joe Ballarini. It also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Temuera Morrison.

About Varanasi

Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra are set to feature together in Varanasi. The film also features Prithviraj Sukumaran in a key role, and it is currently under production. This is the first collaboration of all three actors with Rajamouli.

The film has already created a buzz since its title reveals in the Globetrotter event, which was held on November 15, 2025, at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. As per reports, the film is set to focus on mythology with epic storytelling, with Babu playing a powerful character.