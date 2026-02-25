/Before watching The Bluff: From Citadel to Quantico- Revisit Priyanka Chopra's feisty roles

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In the action-packed drama, Priyanka Chopra is seen in a feisty avatar as Nadia Sinh alongside Richard Madden as Mason Kane. It revolves around Nadia, who, after struggling with memory loss, starts living a new life, unaware of her past. She gets pulled back into the world of espionage when her former partner, Mason, tracks her down to stop Manticore from establishing a new world.