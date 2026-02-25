LOGIN
Before watching The Bluff: From Citadel to Quantico- revisit Priyanka Chopra's feisty roles

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Feb 25, 2026, 23:43 IST | Updated: Feb 25, 2026, 23:43 IST

Before her much-awaited film The Bluff, revisit some of Priyanka Chopra’s boldest and most eye-catching roles that portray her diverse range, from Nadia in Citadel and Roma Bhagat in Don to the ruthless Victoria Leeds in Baywatch.

6 Feisty looks of Priyanka Chopra
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

6 Feisty looks of Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra never fails to gain attention with her fearless screen presence. With her bold and feisty roles, Chopra is once again turning up the heat with her much-anticipated pirate thriller, The Bluff, streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Before witnessing her next power-packed film, revisit six of the most esteemed performances of the actress.

Citadel
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Citadel

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In the action-packed drama, Priyanka Chopra is seen in a feisty avatar as Nadia Sinh alongside Richard Madden as Mason Kane. It revolves around Nadia, who, after struggling with memory loss, starts living a new life, unaware of her past. She gets pulled back into the world of espionage when her former partner, Mason, tracks her down to stop Manticore from establishing a new world.

The Matrix Resurrections
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

The Matrix Resurrections

Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video

An American science fiction action film directed by Lana Wachowski features Priyanka Chopra as Sati, an exiled program and sentient AI child first introduced in Revolutions, who represents the balance between humans and machines. She became a pivotal ally to Neo (Keanu Reeves), guiding him to save Trinity from the new Matrix.

Don
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Don

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Farhan Akhtar's action thriller stars Shah Rukh Khan as Don and Vijay alongside Priyanka Chopra as Roma Bhagat. Portraying a fierce and vengeful character, Chopra amassed widespread acclaim. The movie follows Vijay, a doppelgänger of the criminal named Don, who is tasked by DCP D'Silva to uncover Don's hidden secrets. But a dramatic turn occurs when D'Silva dies, and Vijay struggles to reclaim his true identity.

Mary Kom
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Mary Kom

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Priyanka Chopra depicts the role of Mary Kom. She underwent an intense physical transformation, dedication, and emotional depth, which successfully captured and touched the hearts of millions. The film highlights the journey of Kom and how she became the world's boxing champion despite her father's disapproval.

Baywatch
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Baywatch

Where to watch: Netflix

In the action comedy, Chopra acts as Victoria Leeds, a ruthless, fashion-forward drug smuggler. Her performance garnered immense critical acclaim for her charismatic and comedic villain depiction. She shared the screen with Dwayne Johnson as Mitch, a dedicated and loved lifeguard of Florida's Emerald Bay, who sets out to save the beach from a new synthetic drug by enlisting the help of a recruit and his team members.

Quantico
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Quantico

Where to watch: Netflix

The three-season thriller stars Priyanka Chopra in the role of Alex Parrish. Becoming the first South Asian to lead in a major American network drama, Chopra had a groundbreaking performance, including doing her own stunts and challenging stereotypes of female leads. The drama continues with Alex Parrish, a top FBI recruit suspected of masterminding a massive terrorist bombing at Grand Central Station.

