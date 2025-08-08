Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu: 10 Superhit Movies of the Tollywood Icon to Stream on OTT

In a career spanning two decades, Mahesh Babu has become an icon not only in Telugu cinema but all over India. As the superstar celebrates his birthday, here are 10 of his most memorable and superhit films you can stream on OTT.
Mahesh Babu has captivated audiences for over two decades with his charisma, versatility, and impeccable screen presence. From action-packed blockbusters to heartfelt dramas, his movies have not only ruled the box office but also found a lasting place in the hearts of fans. As the actor celebrates his birthday, let's take a look at some of his iconic roles.
A slick action thriller where Mahesh Babu plays a hitman on the run who assumes a new identity. Filled with gripping twists, sharp dialogues, and stylish action, it remains one of his most celebrated performances. You can watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video.
A quirky action-comedy in which Mahesh Babu brings effortless charm as a reluctant saviour, combining humour, drama, and fantasy elements in a refreshingly unique story. You can watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video.
A touching family drama interwoven with supernatural elements, where Mahesh Babu shines as a man caught in a family curse. You can watch the movie on JioHotstar.
A trendsetting action entertainer featuring Mahesh as a Kabaddi player who rescues a young woman from a dangerous gang leader, the movie is a thrill ride from start to end. You can watch the movie on Zee5.
One of Tollywood’s biggest blockbusters, this high-voltage action drama sees Mahesh in a massy, rugged avatar that became an instant fan favourite and his been remade in multiple languages. You can watch the movie on JioHotstar.
A powerful drama based on real incidents, where Mahesh Babu delivers an intense performance as a man seeking justice after suffering a great personal tragedy. You can watch the movie on Zee5.
A heartwarming family drama with Mahesh in a grounded and emotional role. The movie is a celebration of relationships and the beauty of family. It remains one of the actor's standout performances. You can watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video.
A gripping mix of drama and action, where Mahesh Babu plays a protective brother ready to take on any challenge to safeguard his sister’s happiness. You can watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video.
A stylish western action adventure that showcased his natural charisma and screen presence. The movie is a unique tale and remains a fan favourite. You can watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video.
A gripping psychological action thriller in which Mahesh Babu plays a rock star plagued by fragmented memories, embarking on a dangerous journey to uncover the truth about his parents’ murder. You can watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video.