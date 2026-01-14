/The Bluff trailer: Priyanka Chopra is brutal in this adrenaline-fueled revenge saga

Priyanka Chopra is a mother who doesn't mess around when it comes to her daughter. A few days after the first look posters were out, the trailer for The Bluff, starring Priyanka and Karl Urban in lead roles, is out, and it's thrilling, brutal, and all things entertaining.

The gritty new film is set in the Caribbean in the late 1800s and revolves around Ercell “Bloody Mary” Bodden (played by Priyanka), an ex-pirate who's attacked by a group of men. To save her daughter, she switches to her ruthless mode.

The Bluff trailer: It's Priyanka Chopra vs Karl Urban

Taking to Instagram to share the trailer, Priyanka captioned the post, “This only ends with the sand soaked in blood. The Bluff is coming to Prime Video February 25.” The visuals introduce a darker, more brutal world, positioning the film as a gritty, R-rated pirate thriller.

In the trailer, Priyanka appears as a battle-hardened pirate queen, marked by scars, blood-soaked combat, and high-intensity action sequences. Her character is shown navigating violent confrontations on the high seas, engaging in close-quarters combat, and commanding attention through controlled physicality and restrained performance. The tone signals a departure from traditional pirate narratives, leaning instead into survival, power struggles, and raw intensity.

What makes The Bluff especially compelling is the scale at which Priyanka commands the narrative. She leads the film with confidence and control, reinforcing her position as one of the few global actors who can seamlessly bridge industries while headlining major international projects.