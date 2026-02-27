/Priyanka Chopra on returning back to Indian cinema with S S Rajamouli's Varanasi on Jimmy Fallon's show: 'It's gonna be an adventure'

SS Rajamouli's one of the most anticipated projects titled Varanasi, featuring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra, is creating quite a buzz. Ever since the teaser was unveiled last year, it has got the netizens talking about the visuals and the cinematography. Priyanka Chopra recently made an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show and spoke about her return to Indian cinema and more details about the film Varanasi.

What did Priyanka Chopra say about the film Varanasi?

Expressing her excitement about her return to Indian movies with SS Rajamouli, she described him as 'one of India's most talented directors'. ' Talking to the host Jimmy Fallon, Priyanka Chopra stated, “I haven't done an Indian movie in 6-7 years. I am now doing a movie called Varanasi, and it is directed by SS Rajamouli, who is one of India's most amazing and talented directors. It's going to be an adventure; I am very excited about it.”

Speaking about the scale of the shoot, Priyanka said, "Oh my god! We have been filming for 14 months, and we are still filming for another six." When Jimmy remarked, "The rumours are it's epic. It is IMAX!. To this Priyanka replied, "Yes, we have shot it in IMAX, so it is going to be for IMAX theatres. It is going to be great!. " Jimmy Fallon's show's episode featuring Priyanka Chopra shared the clip to their social media handles, including X and Instagram.

All about Varanasi film

Varanasi, the Telugu-language action-adventure film, is being helmed by SS Rajamouli, who also co-wrote it along with V. Vijayendra Prasad and SS Kanchi. It is produced by S Durga Arts and showing business. Apart from Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran.

It is scheduled to be released theatrically on April 7, 2027, coinciding with the festival of Ugadi. It is the first Indian film as well as the first non-English language film to be shot in the 1.43:1 IMAX format.