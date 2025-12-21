/Varanasi budget revealed? Priyanka Chopra drops big hint about SS Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film

Since the announcement of filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, it has become one of the most talked-about projects in Indian cinema. Starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead, the upcoming film has gained massive attention among the fans, even before its release.

After the makers gave a glimpse into the grand, mysterious world of Varanasi, people are curious to know more about the project. While the key details are still under wraps, actress Priyanka Chopra recently shared a major revelation about Varanasi that has become a hot topic of conversation on social media.

Is Varanasi the biggest Indian film?

During her appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show Season 4, the actress revealed that Varanasi has a huge budget of around Rs 1,300 crore, making it the most expensive film in Tollywood’s history. It is also said to be the costliest project of SS Rajamouli’s career to date. Varanasi is among the biggest Indian films as well, second only to Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1, which reportedly has a budget of Rs 2,000 crore.

Priyanka Chopra on the film's budget

On the show, Kapil Sharma teased Priyanka Chopra about the film’s enormous budget. She replied, "Are you trying to say that half the budget has gone into my bank account?" This playful banter left the audience in splits, and Navjot Singh Sidhu also joined the conversation, questioning what kind of story could justify such a massive scale.

About Varanasi

Along with Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra, the film also features Prithviraj Sukumaran. Varanasi is being produced by KL Narayana and SS Karthikeya, with Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravaani scoring the music.

As per reports, the film is being shot across multiple countries, and Rajamouli has a plan to deliver a global cinematic experience. Said to be one of the most anticipated films, Varanasi is scheduled to release in 2027 worldwide.

