/SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi grand launch event: Here's when you can watch it

The long-guarded mystery behind SS Rajamouli’s next magnum opus, known for months only by its codename Globe Trotter, has finally been unveiled, and fans can now relive every electrifying moment. The makers of Varanasi, Rajamouli’s much-anticipated film, have released the full video of the spectacular launch event on YouTube, giving audiences worldwide a front-row seat to the celebration.
The launch that made history is now ready for you to watch. Experience the Varanasi GlobeTrotter Event that shook us all with its mania.
From the presence of superstar Mahesh Babu and global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas to the creative forces of MM Keeravaani, Sri Durga Arts, The TriLight, and Team Varanasi, the evening pulsed with excitement and cinematic promise. Billed as the moment the film shed its secret identity and officially stepped into the spotlight, the ‘GlobeTrotter Event’ showcased behind-the-scenes insights, thematic reveals, and the visionary ambition driving the project.
Fans who missed the live telecast or those eager to experience the frenzy again can now stream the entire event on YouTube. With over 50,000 fans in attendance, the celebration with The Grand Globe Trotter Event at Ramoji Film City on November 15 became one of the largest live fan gatherings in Indian entertainment, showcasing a never-seen-before spectacle created exclusively for a film announcement.
Prithviraj Sukumaran’s fierce first look as Kumbha and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ powerful portrayal of Mandakini have already been unveiled, igniting social media frenzy and intensifying anticipation across the nation. Now, the excitement is at its peak as audiences await this epic cinematic marvel, set to arrive on the big screens in 2027.