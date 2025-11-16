/Priyanka Chopra stuns in white look at Varanasi Globetrotter event, wins hearts with Namaste and fluent Telugu

Finally, the title of SS Rajamouli's much-awaited epic, Varanasi, has been unveiled, and fans are extremely excited. It was at the Globetrotter event held at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, on November 15, 2025, that a glimpse of the upcoming project was showcased. Besides Mahesh Babu's first look in the film, what stole the show was Priyanka Chopra’s ethereal appearance.

Priyanka Chopra channels a 'royal' look

Priyanka portrays the character Mandakini in the film, and she attended the event wearing a stunning white lehenga-saree adorned with intricate embroidery. The 43-year-old actress paired it with traditional jewellery, including a maang tikka and bangles.

Her graceful namaste to the audience immediately won fans over. She was also seen greeting director SS Rajamouli, co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Mahesh Babu’s family, Namrata Shirodkar, and Sitara Ghattamaneni.

Fans reactions

Social media was flooded with admiration for her traditional avatar. Fans called her “royal,” “unreal,” and “straight out of mythology.” One user wrote, “Priyanka Chopra stepping in as Mandakini feels like the perfect blend of grace and power. Rajamouli never misses with casting." Another said, "The best she's looked in years-so graceful and elegant." Netizens also celebrated her comeback to India, "A queen returning to her kingdom."

Priyanka speaks in Telugu

While talking to the stage, Priyanka surprised Mahesh Babu’s fans by addressing them in Telugu, asking, “Thagala petteddama?” (Should we set fire?). The venue was instantly filled with cheer.

"This is the land where cinema is celebration. I’m so happy to be back making this movie in my beloved India. And the best way to join Telugu cinema is to do it with the greats," she said while talking about her return to Indian cinema.

She also applauded Rajamouli and called him a “visionary,” and described co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran as “scary on-screen but incredibly kind off-screen.”

Varanasi title and teaser

The film's title, Varanasi, is now official, previously known as SSMB29. The motion poster featuring Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, wielding a trishul and riding a bull, has made fans go crazy. Priyanka’s first look as Mandakini in this mythological-action epic was released earlier, and she was seen in a bright yellow saree, firing a gun from a cliff.

Besides Mahesh Babu and Priyanka, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran (Kumbha) and Shruti Haasan. Varanasi is expected to be released worldwide in January 2027.