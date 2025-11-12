/Priyanka Chopra is back on the Indian screen! Actress shares her FIRST look from SS Rajamouli’s Globetrotter

Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas is back home! The actress shared the first look of her character from SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film Globetrotter. Priyanka, who is now settled in the US, has not been part of an Indian film for a long time. Fans have been waiting eagerly to watch PeeCee in an Indian film, and it's finally happening.

Priyanka Chopra shares the first look of her character, Mandakini

On Wednesday, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share the first look of her character Mandakini from SS Rajamouli’s film Globetrotter. "She’s more than what meets the eye… say hello to Mandakini.” Priyanka wrote in the caption.

SS Rajamouli too shared the poster as he welcomed Priyanka’s return to the Indian screen. "The woman who redefined Indian Cinema on the global stage. Welcome back, Desi Girl! @priyankachopra Can’t wait for the world to witness your myriad shades of MANDAKINI. #GlobeTrotter,” the filmmaker wrote on X.

Priyanka is seen wearing a bright yellow saree in the poster, with a gun in her hand, pointed at her enemies. While Priyanka has played action avatars in several projects in the West, it was refreshing to see her dressed in a yellow saree, wielding a gun.

Earlier, Prithiviraj Sukumaran's look as the villain Kumbha was shared. In the first look poster of Kumbha, Prithviraj Sukumar can be seen in a menacing new avatar as he sits on an automated wheelchair.

About Globetrotter

The film is SS Rajamouli’s first since the global success of RRR in 2022. Globetrotter is speculated to be a working title, and the actual title of the film will be revealed at a later stage. The film has Mahesh Babu playing a “tough explorer” and the film is being touted as a massive, high-budget project. With an estimated budget of $116 million, SSMB29 is being hailed as one of India’s most “grand and ambitious” films to date.

The film began production in Hyderabad earlier this year, followed by an extensive schedule in Odisha and several locations across Africa.