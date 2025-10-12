/Diane Keaton passes away at 79: Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Hollywood celebrities pay tribute to the Oscar winner

The world of cinema is mourning the loss of one of its most cherished icons: Diane Keaton. The Oscar-winning actress, best known for her unforgettable performances in Annie Hall, The Godfather trilogy, and Something’s Gotta Give, passed away on October 11 at the age of 79 in California. While reports suggest she had been dealing with age-related issues, the exact cause of her death remains undisclosed.

Following the heartbreaking news, tributes poured in from both Hollywood and Bollywood, with celebrities around the world remembering Keaton’s wit, charm, and creative brilliance that defined an era of filmmaking.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Bollywood’s heartfelt farewell to Diane Keaton

Bollywood’s leading ladies expressed their admiration for the legendary star through moving social media tributes. Kareena Kapoor Khan was among the first to honour Keaton. Sharing stills from her favourite Keaton films, The First Wives Club, Marvin’s Room, Annie Hall, and Something’s Gotta Give, Kareena wrote, “Rest in glory. Thank you for your joyful performances.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted a photo of Keaton on her Instagram story with the caption, “Queen.” Actress Ileana D’Cruz also joined in, revealing that she planned to rewatch The Family Stone in Keaton’s memory.

Sonam Kapoor shared snippets from Keaton’s films and interviews, writing, “My favourite of all time. I feel this loss deeply. You were incomparable.” Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar remembered Keaton’s authenticity, calling her “a symbol of independence, eccentricity, and humour,” and added, “I’ve always loved outspoken women. Diane Keaton was all of that and more.”

Hollywood icons remember the beloved star

Across the Atlantic, Keaton’s Hollywood co-stars and friends paid tribute to the actress who redefined onscreen vulnerability and style. Leonardo DiCaprio, who starred with Keaton in Marvin’s Room, called her “one of a kind, brilliant, funny, and unapologetically herself.” He added, “I had the honour of working with her at 18. She will be deeply missed.”

Her Book Club co-star Jane Fonda described Keaton as “a spark of life and light… constantly giggling at her own foibles, limitlessly creative and uniquely human.”

Bette Midler, who shared the screen with Keaton in The First Wives Club, wrote, “The brilliant, beautiful, extraordinary Diane Keaton has died. She was hilarious, original, and completely without guile. What you saw was who she was.”

Goldie Hawn, also Keaton’s co-star in The First Wives Club, shared an emotional post, “You left us with a trail of fairy dust memories beyond imagination. There was, and will be, no one like you.”

Steve Martin, Keaton’s co-star from Father of the Bride, fondly remembered their playful bond, writing, “What a great actress. What a great friend.”

A legacy that transcends borders

Born Diane Hall in Los Angeles in 1946, Keaton began her career on Broadway before capturing hearts worldwide as Kay Adams in The Godfather (1972). Her 1977 Oscar win for Woody Allen’s Annie Hall established her as one of Hollywood’s most versatile and beloved performers.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences also honoured her legacy, stating, “Diane Keaton embodied the contradictions of being human - funny and fragile, bright and bruised, always achingly honest. Her spirit will live forever on screen.”

Diane's effortless blend of vulnerability and strength, her timeless sense of style, and her unapologetic individuality made her not just a performer but a cultural touchstone.