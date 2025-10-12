/Did Katy Perry just make it official with Justin Trudeau? Fans are calling it the ‘California-Canada Alliance’

Pop icon Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have seemingly confirmed their much-rumoured romance after being spotted sharing an intimate moment aboard Perry’s yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara, California. The latest photos, shared by The Daily Mail, show the pair embracing and kissing, marking the first public display of affection since whispers of their relationship began earlier this year.

The 40-year-old Firework singer stunned in a black one-piece swimsuit while the 53-year-old ex-leader went shirtless in jeans. As per the report the couple appeared relaxed and affectionate as they lounged on the yacht’s upper deck. “She pulled up her boat next to a small public whale-watching boat, then they started making out.” People recognized Trudeau by his distinctive Haida raven tattoo, a tribute to Canada’s Indigenous culture.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

How their story began

Speculation about Perry and Trudeau’s connection first surfaced in July, when they were seen dining together at the upscale Le Violon restaurant in Montreal. The evening reportedly involved laughter, quiet conversation, and a visit to the kitchen to personally thank the staff. The duo was later spotted enjoying a casual walk at Mount Royal Park, which only intensified online chatter about a possible romance.

Reports say they began “texting nonstop” over the summer, staying in touch even as their busy schedules pulled them apart. Trudeau was also seen attending Perry’s sold-out Lifetimes Tour stop in Canada, where insiders described their dynamic as “flirty but low-key.”

Both recently single and starting fresh

Both stars ended long-term relationships not long before their rumoured romance began. Perry officially split from fiancé Orlando Bloom earlier this year after nearly a decade together. The couple, who share daughter Daisy Dove, described their breakup as amicable, with co-parenting as their top priority.

Trudeau, meanwhile, finalized his separation from Sophie Gregoire Trudeau in 2023, ending an 18-year marriage. The pair share three children, sons Xavier and Hadrien, and daughter Ella-Grace, and continue to co-parent privately.

Katy Perry is ‘very interested’ in Trudeau

According to The Daily Mail report, the chemistry between Perry and Trudeau is undeniable. “Katy says he’s a real catch, a high-quality guy.” “They’re in different cities a lot, but they talk often. If there’s anyone worth a long-distance relationship, it’s him.”

The report added, “They’re both very into each other. She likes him a lot. He likes her a lot. I’d even say they’re enamored.”

Fans react to the unlikely pairing

News of the yacht sighting quickly flooded social media, with fans calling them a “power couple nobody saw coming.” While some celebrated the surprising connection, others were shocked by the pairing of a global pop star and a world leader. Memes and fan reactions dubbed their relationship the ‘California-Canada alliance’, with many pointing out that both are known for their charisma and global influence.

What’s next for Katy and Trudeau?

Neither Perry nor Trudeau has publicly commented on their relationship status, but their affectionate outing suggests things are heating up. For now, it seems the singer and the former Prime Minister are enjoying their newfound connection, and fans around the world are watching closely.