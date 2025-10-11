Girl power! Meghan Markle shares powerful message with Princess Lilibet's clip on International Day of the Girl

Meghan Markle is a happy and proud girl mom. Marking International Day of the Girl, the Duchess of Sussex, 44, shared a rare video and clip of her daughter, Princess Lilibet. On Oct 11, the day that is observed as the International Day of the Girl Child, to honour and celebrate girls.

Meghan Markle posted an encouraging post for her girl, Lilibet, along with others.

Taking to her Instagram, Markle shared a picture along with a rare video of her 4-year-old Lilibet. Sharing the post, Markle wrote,''To all the girls - this world is yours. Do everything you

can to protect your rights, use your voice, support each other."

"We will do the same for you. It’s your right and our responsibility. Go get ‘em girl! 🏃‍♀️ Happy International Day of the Girl," she added.

The video shows Lilibet running freely in the lush green garden. In the picture, the mother-daughter duo are standing in the garden; Meghan is holding Lilibet's hand and is cutely adoring her.

In the picture, the royal girls are dressed in casual attire. Markle is wearing an all-white outfit, comprising a shirt and loose pants. Meanwhile, daughter Lili is wearing a baby pink top with comfortable bottoms.

Meghan is a dedicated mom of a son, Prince Archie, with husband Prince Harry. After stepping down as royals in Jan 2020, Harry and Meghan moved to California, US. The couple welcomed their daughter in 2021 in the US, two years after the birth of their son.

In June 2025, Markle shared a birth photo to celebrate Lilibet’s fourth birthday. The Instagram photo showed Meghan holding the young royal in her arms; meanwhile, the second picture showed Markle holding newborn Lilibet.

''Happy birthday to our beautiful girl!” the duchess wrote in the caption. “Four years ago today she came into our lives—and each day is brighter and better because of it. Thanks to all of those sending love and celebrating her special day!”