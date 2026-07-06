/18 women developed kidney problems in Nagpur. Medical probe found a common culprit

Reports claim that 15 women in Nagpur have developed kidney problems after using the Pakistani fairness cream "Goree". The skin-whitening cream was being sold in India on Meesho and Instagram pages. Earlier, reports started doing the rounds that the Goree Beauty Cream is allegedly made in Pakistan and available for purchase in India. People started wondering how such a produce enter the Indian market. Two other skincare products have also been deemed unsafe for use.

According to reports, the FDA has ordered an immediate ban on the sale and distribution of Goree Beauty Cream, Face Fresh Gold (Beauty Cream & Beauty Serum) and Golden Star Beauty Cream, officially terming them "Not of Standard Quality (NSQ)." The creams were found to contain mercury and lead far above the legally permissible limits.

The Centre has imposed a complete ban on direct commercial imports and trade with Pakistan. However, some people use illegal chains to transport Pakistani products into India. A few days ago, Mumbai Police arrested and a shopkeeper in Chembur for allegedly selling Goree Beauty Cream. A criminal case has been filed against him. Grey-market supply chains or via global shipping platforms are a way for them to land in the country.

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The incident started making headlines after doctors noticed a pattern of illness among several patients. Eighteen women developed kidney problems in Nagpur over two years and reached out for medical help. Doctors treating them found that all of them were using the same cream. Later, health creator Chirag Barjatya shared the matter on Instagram. Citing Maharashtra FDA, he said that the cream contained 752 times the legally permissible limit of mercury.