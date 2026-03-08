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‘Italy will not join military action against Iran’: Meloni reaffirms ‘very clear line’ on Tehran conflict

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 02:07 IST | Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 02:07 IST
‘Italy will not join military action against Iran’: Meloni reaffirms ‘very clear line’ on Tehran conflict

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni Photograph: (AFP)

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Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced Italy will not join military attacks against Iran. Meanwhile, Iranian officials vowed strategic action over rhetoric and claimed they avoided targeting Trump during the summit.

Italy will not participate in military operations against Iran, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Wednesday, reaffirming Rome's position as tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate.

Speaking to reporters at the NATO summit in Ankara, Meloni said Italy had maintained a consistent stance since the conflict began.

"We have had a very clear line from the beginning of the conflict in Iran … we will not participate in attacks against Iran," she said.

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Also read: ‘Don’t think it’s going to start again’: Trump doesn’t expect fight with Iran to reignite

Italy has previously sought to distance itself from direct military involvement in the crisis. In March, Rome denied permission for US military aircraft bound for the Middle East to land at the Sigonella air base in Sicily.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran would respond to what he described as offensive rhetoric with action rather than words. "We do not answer vulgarity with vulgarity, but with action: fearlessly and with great valor," Araghchi wrote in a post on the social media platform X.

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Also read: US 'violates MoU', launches fresh strikes on Iranian targets after attacks on vessels in Hormuz

Separately, Iranian official Ezzatollah Zarghami claimed US President Donald Trump had been "within reach" while attending the NATO summit in Turkey, but said Iran chose not to target him to preserve relations with neighbouring countries.

"Trump was within reach for retaliation over Khamenei, but in order to preserve friendship and good neighbourly relations with neighbours, we did not target him," Zarghami said in a post on X.

Zarghami, a former head of Iran's state broadcaster, also called for Turkey's ambassador to be summoned, alleging that Trump had issued orders to attack Iran while attending the summit in the country.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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